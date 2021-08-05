This UFO hovering over Glacier Bay in Alaska is being dismissed as an optical illusion

David Pescovitz

Staff at Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve posted this remarkable video of a UFO, disguised as an island, hovering over the water. Of course, they'd have us believe that this is an astonishing example of a Fata Morgana mirage, but we know the truth. From their Facebook post:

When air of different densities meet, the air in Earth's atmosphere acts as a refracting lens, creating the mirage effect we see. Cool, calm air often forms at the water's surface- then, if warm dense air pushes down on the cool air at the surface, a lens is created. This phenomenon occurred on a warm day (70ºF+) in Glacier Bay, but is not exclusive to summer months.

Here are other images of floating spaceships that also have been dismissed as Fata Morgana:

