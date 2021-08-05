Trump wants people to carry authorized Trump cards

Donald Trump emailed his supporters yesterday asking them to give what little money they still have to buy plastic cards with his name on them.
"The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country," he wrote. "They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I'm putting my full trust in you."
In a follow-up email, Trump's team shared the backstory about the garish blood-red/fake-gold cards:
We're about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump's STRONGEST supporters. We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs. Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, "These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!