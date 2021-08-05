Upgrade your kitchen with 15 percent off these gadgets and appliances

If you've been wanting to upgrade your kitchen with new gadgets, storage solutions, and cooking utensils, now's the time.

That's because all of these items are marked down for a limited time for a semi-annual sale. Whether you've been meaning to cut back on your trips to the coffee shop by brewing your coffee at home, or even if you've been looking to cut back on the amount of soda you drink with an at-home soda maker, there's something for you. Keep scrolling for these great deals.

This pressure cooker is still suitable for small spaces while holding 6-quarts. With 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, it also has nine cooking functions, including steaming, pressure cooking, searing and slow cooking.

Make the freshest coffee with this conical burr grinder that offers four modes. It also holds 14-ounces of coffee beans, so you don't have to worry about refilling it every single day.

If you find yourself constantly stopping by coffee shops for cold brew, this maker is what you need. You can make the most delicious cold brew in just four minutes. You can even choose between four different strength modes.

Cook like the professionals with this steak grill that goes up to 1,500-degrees in three minutes. It can prepare meat in less than 10-minutes.

Make the most delicious tortillas from the comfort of your own home with this press. It's made of cast iron and coated in lead-free paint that prevents rusting.

Stock up your kitchen with this 20-piece knife block. It features a hardwood knife block and non-skid feet so that it doesn't slide around.

This steel and aluminum cookware set is completely dishwasher-friendly. It contains an 8-inch nonstick skillet, an 11-inch skillet, a sauté pan, a saucepan, and a stockpot. Yedi Infinity Sous Vide Powered by Octcision – $80.74 with code ANNUAL15; originally $129

This sous vide cooker has an impressive temperature range of 77-to-203-degrees. It has a built-in clamp and 1,000-watts of power. Milano Stella Aroma Stovetop Espresso Maker – $72.21 with code ANNUAL15; originally $125

With 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, this stovetop espresso maker prepares up to 4-cups of the good stuff. It has a flavor control filter so that you can control how strong you want your drink to be, as well as an induction-ready base.

Make your favorite juices right from the comfort of your own home with this professional-grade juicer. It's made of heavy-duty cast iron and has a sturdy non-skid base.

This food processor holds an impressive 11-cups of food and has a stainless steel blade with reversible discs. You can make any recipe with the ability to chop, slice, shred or puree your food.

Go into the fall season with a perfectly organized kitchen pantry. This set includes four different sizes that are transparent and have air-tight sealed lids.

This gadget can act as a toaster oven or an air fryer, so your kitchen will be prepared for any recipe you come up with. It has nine presets, an adjustable timer, and a wide temperature range. AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener – $18.69 with code ANNUAL15; originally $21

There's nothing worse than dull, ineffective knives. This sharpener will get your blade to a perfect 20-degree angle that makes slicing your food a breeze.

If you can't get enough soda water, it's time to start making it at home. This little machine allows you to do that with ease in seconds. It also comes with a 1-liter reusable bottle.