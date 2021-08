In the video below, watch Billie Eilish and Finneas's stunningly beautiful performance of the 1935 pop standard "I'm in the Mood for Love" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. The song has been recorded by countless artists, from Charlie Parker to Julie London, Bryan Ferry, Barbara Streisand, and Rod Stewart.

Eilish's fantastic new album Happier Than Ever is currently on constant rotation at my house.