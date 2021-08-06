Charge your devices up to 2.5x faster with this Anker PowerPort III Wall Charger, now 50% off

Charging your devices should be simple. You plug your device in, it drinks up enough power to replenish its battery, then you move on. Unfortunately, there are occasionally some hiccups in the process. We're talking about speed. Or lack of speed, in most cases. With many charging units, your power drink turns into a sip with literally hours going by to get thirsty tech like a laptop back to full strength.

And don't even get us started on the compatibility issues among various technologies that can significantly slow your power-up roll as well. Anker took on both the speed and compatibility issues in creating the new Anker PowerPort III Nano Mini USB-C Wall Charger.

The size of a standard AC plug adapter, the PowerPort III is as portable as they come. But unlike smaller plugs like an iPhone charger that only serve up 5W of power, the PowerPort III delivers up to 30W in the same condensed size. It's actually 30 percent smaller than a typical MacBook charger, all while doing the same job at an even faster rate.

And all that added power really puts a jolt into the PowerPort III's charge-up times. Using Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology, the PowerPort III leaves other chargers in the dust — it's 1.5 times faster than a standard iPad charger, and 2.5 times faster than an iPhone XS charger. Meanwhile, the PowerPort III is also friendly with almost every type of device, universally compatible with everything from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, all at full 30W speed.

Using premium components and TUV certification, the PowerPort III is also 100 percent safe, ensuring complete protection for you and your devices with full heat dissipation, no matter how much power is coursing through it.

Regularly priced at $29, the Anker PowerPort III Nano USB-C Wall Charger is now on sale at half off that total, down to only $14.99.