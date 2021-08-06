Check out the opening sequence of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a new anime series

Set in 2032, Blade Runner: Black Lotus is an anime TV series premiering this fall (November?) on Adult Swim (English) and Crunchroll (Japanese). But today they are teasing us with the show's opening sequence. Adult Swim also briefly describes the series on their YouTube page:

"Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity."

And in case you missed it two weeks ago, here is their official trailer: