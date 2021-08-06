Comedian pranks the world by pretending to be flight attendant who taped violent bro to seat

As I watched this video of Frontier Airlines flight attendant Alfredo Rivera animatedly describe how he tied up belligerent passenger Maxwell Berry with duct tape, I kept thinking to myself "please let this be real." Of course, the fact that I was thinking that the video seemed too good to be true meant it wasn't true.

It's a parody video, starring comedian The Real Spark, and it's garnered 1.5 million views on YouTube. But many people, including news outlets, thought the video was a real interview with a Frontier flight attendant. I don't blame them, because the video is edited to look like a real news clip and The Real Spark is convincing.

Even though the video isn't genuine, it's still hilarious.

Via Newsweek: