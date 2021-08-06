How Olympic divers make such minimal splashes and why they use such tiny towels

One big question for Olympic divers is not how they manage such incredible feats of airborne acrobatics but rather how they make such minimal splashes when they hit the water. In the video below, Team USA head diving coach Drew Johansen explains the secrets in the Vox video above.

Another mystery of professional diving is why they use such tiny towels. Turns out, it's because they're tiny. But they aren't just any old cotton towels. Ball State University diving coach Jacob Brehmer explains at CNN: