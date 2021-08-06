In wild talk, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Fauci paid China to create Covid, suggests audience should shoot vaccine workers

A cheering Alabama audience witnessed Qanon rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's growing disconnect from reality in a speech that claimed Anthony Fauci hired China to build Covid-19.

Let me tell you something else that makes me sick. We have a man that no one elected. You didn't vote for him. I didn't vote for him. I'm not talking about Joe Biden. I'll get him in a minute.

I'm talking about Dr. Tony Fauci. We didn't vote for him. He makes more money in the federal government than the President of the United States. Don't forget President Trump never took a paycheck, everybody. Right. But Joe Biden takes his paycheck.

Dr. Tony Fauci funded with your tax dollars. He funded it in the Wuhan lab, didn't he? He funded COVID-19. The gain-of-function research. That is his baby. That is his experiment. And he's getting to watch it in the real world, like a live television show where he has the front row seat. He gets to watch what happens. So this man sent your tax dollars, my tax dollars, through a third party to the Wuhan lab, where the gain of function was used to take a virus that spread between animals. And it was changed into a virus that spread between humans. All over the world has gotten people sick and they're dying. They died and they're still dying.