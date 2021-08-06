Look at this 28,000-year-old cave lion cub that was perfectly preserved in ice

This cave lion cub died 28,000 years ago. Nicknamed Sparta, the animal was preserved in permafrost and, according to scientists, "is probably the best preserved Ice Age animal ever found, and is more or less undamaged apart from the fur being a bit ruffled"

"She even had the whiskers preserved," says Centre for Palaeogenetics professor Love Dalen who co-led a new study on the cub that was found several years ago at Russia's Semyuelyakh River by a group seeking mammoth tusks to sell.

Another cub was found nearby that apparently died 43,000 years ago but it wasn't as well-preserved as Sparta.

From CNN: