Spectacular slow motion video of moths in flight

From the Ant Lab, absolutely breathtaking video below of seven moths collected in Cornish, New Hampshire. No moths were injured in the recording of these clips, captured at 6,000 frames per second.

In order of appearance: Rosy maple moth – Dryocampa rubicunda; Polyphemus moth – Antheraea polyphemus; Dark marathyssa – Marathyssa inficita; Virginian tiger moth – Spilpsoma virginica; Beautiful wood-nymph – Eudryas grata White-dotted prominent – Nadata gibbosa; Blinded sphinx – Paonias exaecata.

The Ant Lab videos are created by professor Adrian Smith's Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences & North Carolina State University.