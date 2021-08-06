Watch: Dave Grohl crashes God-fearing protestors with a spectacular surprise

The dismal Westboro Baptist Church folk in Bonner Springs, Kansas protested the Foo Fighters yesterday, who were set to play later that night. But as the church-goers staggered around a field holding up signs such as "Free Will is a Satanic Lie" and "No Peace for the Wicked," they were gifted with a surprise drive-by concert by none other than Dave Grohl himself. And it was more uplifting than any God-fearing Baptist sermon by a long shot.

Standing in an open truck, which blasted a groovy disco beat, Grohl had his own sermon to preach: "I've got something to say. Because you know what? I love you. I do! The way I look at it, I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just looove everybody? Cause I think it's about love. That's what I think. I think we're all about love. And you shouldn't be hatin'. You know what y'all should be doin'? You should be dancin'!"

He then launched into the Dee Gees', er, Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing," and I'll be danged if I didn't see a couple of picketers waving their signs and shaking their hips.