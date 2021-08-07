Watch this video of The Cramps' legendary 1978 performance at the Napa State Psychiatric Hospital

I love that during this free concert for the patients at the Napa State Psychiatric Hospital, people were having a great time jumping up on stage to sing and dance with The Cramps. Early in the performance lead singer Lux Interior tells the audience, "Somebody told me you people are crazy, but I'm not so sure about that. You seem to be all right to me."

The San Francisco-based group The Mutants performed with The Cramps that day, too. This video makes me so happy.

From Open Culture