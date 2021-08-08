New crypto currency JRR Token wants to be the "one coin to rule them all"

Move over, Dogecoin — there's a new pop culture gimmick crypto in town: the Middle Earth-inspired JRR Token. Why a Tolkien cryptocurrency? How much is it worth? "Saruman was trying to unify Middle Earth under centralized rule where as the fellowship wanted decentralization. Cryptocurrency is literally a decentralized network…" tweeted the organization behind the token on August 4, 2021. (I think they meant Sauron, not Saruman, although I suppose they ultimately had the same goals, but I digress.)

They've also shared a new vague-but-cheeky endorsement videos from Billy Boyd, the actor who played Pippin in the Lord of the Rings films:

JRR Token was created with a mind to have a stable and sustainable cryptocurrency that could be embraced by adventurous spirits around the World. Don't believe us? Well here is what Peregrin "Pippin" Took thinks. #crypto #JrrToken #tothemoon #cryptocurrency #BSCGems #Binance #bnb pic.twitter.com/kyotWgfjpJ — JRR Token (@TheTokenOfPower) August 2, 2021

The official website for the token doesn't offer much more clarity:

JRR Token ($JRR) is a token based on the Binance Smart Chain, which rewards its Tokenites on every transactions, our commitment is to catalyze the existing network and organize the people towards a common goal of making JRR Token "The One Token That Rules Them All"

In lieu of creating 3 crypto-coins for the Elven-kings under the sky, 7 for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, and 9 for mortal men doomed to die, the JRR Token will instead distribute 3% of profits to all coin holders; another 3% to a liquidity pool that "increases the stability of the token for everyone's benefit"; and another 3% for a designated marketing and charity investment fund. Which I guess is kind of the same?

The JRR Token is available for pre-order now, and will be available for purchase soon via BSC Scan and PancakeSwap. There's also a Whitepaper with more details on their financing plan.