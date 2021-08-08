Watch this horror video that a teenage Kurt Cobain made in 1984

Check out this experimental video that Kurt Cobain and his friends made when they were teenagers. The video is 7 minutes and 28 seconds long. The college of footage combines music by (the) Melvins, horror scenes, visual abstractions, and clips of everyday life.

The DIY rawness of this teenage "horror" movie is pretty great, and pairs well with its soundtrack. It looks like they were all having a ton of fun while making this video.

From Youtube: "In 1984 Kurt Cobain, Dale Crover, and Krist Novoselic recorded this video on the streets of their hometown, Aberdeen, WA."