Watch this interview about the art of the anarchist punk band, Crass

In the 1970s, the United Kingdom was going through a period of political and social turmoil. This period of unrest gave birth to the agitprop art of the punk-anarchist collective Crass.

The Art Of Punk – Crass is a 2013 video produced by Moca about the politically-charged art of Crass, which was formed in the UK in the late 1970s. In the 12-minute film, you'll hear founding members Gee Vaucher and Penny Rimbaud, and Crass logo artist Dave King, talk about their contributions and experiences in the collective.

I love Vaucher's provocative paintings and collages, and it's easy to see her influence on later agitprop artists like Bansky.

I also enjoyed learning about the anarchist commune that Crass lived on, a run-down 16th-century farmhouse near Epping, Essex. I appreciate how Crass's way of life seems to have been influenced by the important aspects of hippie counterculture, such as a DIY ideology, commune living, environmentalism, and a contempt for authority. The art of Crass was made with the intention of spreading their political beliefs.