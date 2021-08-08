Who was Peace Pilgrim? Watch her final interview from 1981

Spiritual teacher and pacifist Peace Pilgrim was born with the name Mildred Lisette Norman in 1908. She dedicated her life to spreading a simple message: peace on Earth.



She became the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in a single season in 1952. In 1953 she changed her name to "Peace Pilgrim" and walked across the US for 28 years, discussing the issue of peace. At the time of her death in 1981, she was on her seventh cross-country journey.



I love how animated and completely joyful she is in her final television interview from 1981, the year she died.

From the interview: