It's hard to tell the difference between a real $100,000 Patek Philippe and a $1,000 fake

Mark Frauenfelder

Watchfinder & Co. got its hands on a fake Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 and compared it with a genuine one costing 100 times as much. It's difficult to tell the difference! As the narrator points out, unless you have a real one to compare against the fake one, how are you going to tell, unless you know what to look for? This video shows you what to look for, such as rough design inscribing.