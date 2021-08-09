Judge: Florida can't force cruise line to take unvaccinated passengers

A judge ruled that Florida can't ban the 'vaccine passport' program set up by a cruise line to keep the infected off its ships. Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that the ban was likely to infringe the first amendment of the U.S. constitution and a jeopardy to public health.

The judge blocked [Florida governor Ron] DeSantis from enforcing the law against Norwegian, allowing the cruise ship operator to proceed with a plan to resume port activity in Miami on Aug. 15. Violations of the law could have triggered a penalty of $5,000 per passenger, potentially adding up to millions of dollars per cruise. Raymond Treadwill, a lawyer for DeSantis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even so, getting on a cruise ship while the pandemic still persists is bonkers.