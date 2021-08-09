Unwanted on-field intruders never seem to remember that in just about every instance the rogue runner gets destroyed before their dash is over. Maybe that's exactly what defines them as thick-headed. The desperation for attention seems to outweigh the inevitable painful take-down by stadium security and the occasional player. In this case a ball girl, responsible for sitting on a stool and retrieving foul balls along the right field line during the game, gets credit for sending this half-wit head over heels into the stands with a lunging tackle.
Knucklehead at Dodger Stadium gets tackled into the stands by ball girl
