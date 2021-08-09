No Many's Sky was an eagerly-awaited, initially-disappointing and ultimately astounding space exploration game. Norman's Sky was an ultra low-res pastiche released by nothke before its original launch. Just as with the real thing, Norman's Sky now benefits from a range of updates: it now stands as a wee monument to the simple procbox universe sim we saw in 2016 and the game-of-the-decade it turned into.
Norman's Sky, tiny low-res No Man's Sky pastiche, gets an update
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
- indie games
- lo-res
- no man's sky
Playdate pre-orders open
Playdate, from Panic and Teenage Engineering, is the only handheld console I'll be buying this year. The official store opened today, accepting pre-orders for delivery in 2022. Playdate distinguishes itself with a high-res 1-bit display, a hand-crank (for control, not recharging) and a solid collection of launch games (included in the $179 price!) in development… READ THE REST
Custom device just plays the Monkey Island theme on a PC speaker
No other music is required, obviously, and the methodology used to recreate the 1990 DOS experience here is incredibly fastidious; code is provided! Thanassis Tsiodras: TL;DR:I modified DOSBox to extract the frequency/delay value pairs of the Monkey Island PC-Speaker songs.I then used Huffman compression to squeeze all music inside an ATtiny85 (512 bytes of RAM,… READ THE REST
After three months (and a helpful push from pirates) Capcom finally fixes game broken by DRM
Capcom finally released an update this week that fixes problems caused by the DRM used in its hit game Resident Evil Village. It's a classic example of DRM hurting only honest buyers, with a pirated version of the game earning widespread media publicity when it became obvious it was the only sure way to play… READ THE REST
Spend $30 for the over 1,000 courses in this StackSkills Unlimited training — and get a $30 rebate
"Never stop learning because life never stops teaching." We can throw quotes at you until we're all blue in the face, but we only do it because they're true. Henry Ford said learning keeps you young, which is also true because the day you stop coveting and chasing knowledge is the day you start slowly… READ THE REST
Blockchain could change the world. This $20 course package could show you how.
If you never hear word of Bitcoin ever again, it'll be too soon. But here's the thing. While the merits of cryptocurrency, as well as its long-term prognosis, may vary, you won't find many tech experts on the fence about the technology that makes crypto possible. No, the process of blockchain is not only at… READ THE REST
Keep the beat with the Soundbrenner Pulse starter pack to make any musician's day
For every Terminator movie documenting every step in how technology is destroying our world and the human race, there's a real-life piece of tech making someone's life better in a little, yet demonstrable way. Sure, killing machines from the future annihilating mankind get all the headlines, but if a little smart device on your wrist made… READ THE REST