Norman's Sky, tiny low-res No Man's Sky pastiche, gets an update

Rob Beschizza

No Many's Sky was an eagerly-awaited, initially-disappointing and ultimately astounding space exploration game. Norman's Sky was an ultra low-res pastiche released by nothke before its original launch. Just as with the real thing, Norman's Sky now benefits from a range of updates: it now stands as a wee monument to the simple procbox universe sim we saw in 2016 and the game-of-the-decade it turned into.