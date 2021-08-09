See this freaky fish with human teeth

Nathan Martin caught this freaky fish with human teeth off Jeanette's Pier in Nags Head, North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, Sheepshead fish like this one "have prominent teeth with incisors, molars and rounded grinders that enable them to crush shellfish and sea urchins."

From Inside Edition:

Nathan, a regular on the pier, went into the day hoping to catch the toothy fish and says he used sand fleas to help catch it.

"It's a very good fight when you're fighting on the line, it's a really good catch, and it tastes very good," he said, according to People. He added that he plans to mount the sheepshead on his wall.