Sexual harassment charity chief resigns after report says she helped with letter attacking alleged Cuomo victim

Rob Beschizza
Kaplan in 2019 (screengrab)

Roberta Kaplan is the chairperson of Time's Up, the Me Too-era charity that raises money to support victims of sexual harassment. But Roberta Kaplan is also closely tied to New York Governer Andrew Cuomo, and named by the state Attorney General as helping to draft a letter smearing one of his alleged victims. Today Kaplan resigned, hours after fellow Cuomo crony Melissa DeRosa skittered off the ship.