The Bissell Zing Canister (model 2156A) was inexpensive and it exceeded my expectations. It is bagless, quieter than any other vacuum cleaner I've owned, and has powerful suction. It's great for hardwood floors (I don't know how well it works on carpeting since we don't have any).
This cheap vacuum cleaner sucks (in a good way)
