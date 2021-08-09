"Tortured" phrases used to fool plagiarism detectors now infest scientific papers

Are you a researcher working in Counterfeit Consciousness? It's the hottest area in computer science! Perhaps Manufactured Acumen, as they call it. Or Synthetic Perspicacity? Whatever it is, don't call it Artificial Intelligence, or the rest of text you swiped might be spotted by turnitin. Nature:

Further investigation revealed that these strange terms — which they dub "tortured phrases" — are probably the result of automated translation or software that attempts to disguise plagiarism. And they seem to be rife in computer-science papers.

esearch-integrity sleuths say that Cabanac and his colleagues have uncovered a new type of fabricated research paper, and that their work, posted in a preprint on arXiv on 12 July1, might expose only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the literature affected.

To get a sense of how many papers are affected, the researchers ran a search for 30 tortured phrases in journal articles indexed in the citation database Dimensions. They found more than 860 publications that included at least one of the phrases, 500 of which were published in a single journal: Microprocessors and Microsystems.