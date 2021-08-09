Two men killed by train while mourning brother who had been killed by train in same spot

A light rail train hit and killed Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina last week. The two men were walking along the tracks while conducting a memorial for their brother, Baltazar Tiquiram Us, 27, who had been hit and killed by a train while driving in the same area the week prior. From CNN:

Video evidence confirmed the two brothers were standing on the tracks when they were struck, he added, but it is unclear how long they were on the tracks before the train arrived. They were lighting candles and "paying tribute to him as best they could on the tracks," [CMPD Sgt. Adam] Jones said[….]

Officials suspect that alcohol was a "contributing factor," according to the [police press] release.