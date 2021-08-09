Watch: a typhoon in Japan washes Yayoi Kusama's iconic "Yellow Pumpkin" out to sea

Mark Frauenfelder

It's certainly sad that artist Yayoi Kusama's "Yellow Pumpkin" sculpture was washed to sea during a typhoon on Naoshima island in Japan yesterday. But the Instagram video showing the pumping rolling in the breaking surf is like a work of art itself, bringing to mind the dancing plastic bag scene in American Beauty.