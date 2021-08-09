Night Flight was a multi-hour block of television programming on USA Network that ran on weekends into the early hours of the morning. I was in college when it was in its heyday, and my friends and I would watch it until we couldn't keep our eyes open any longer. There was nothing like it on TV. It was much better than MTV. It had Peter Iver's New Wave Theatre, documentaries like DOA and Shellshock Rock (Northern Ireland punk bands in the late 1970s), and lots of cult movies. This promo from 1985 teases upcoming movies Night Flight was showing that year, including Andy Warhol's Dracula and Frankenstein, Go, Johnny, Go! (1959), Union City (1980, starring Debbie Harry), Medium Cool (1969), Rude Boy (starring The Clash), and Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982)
Watch this 1985 trailer for fabulous upcoming movies on Night Flight
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cult movies
- movies
- punk
- The 1980s
- the eighties
Watch this sizzling trailer for Ridley Scott's House of Gucci
Ridley Scott's hot fashion-crime-drama House of Gucci hits theaters November 24, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. From Variety: The film... details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty. Gaga plays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he… READ THE REST
Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer
Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Set in the continuity of the first two movies, Ghostbusters: Afterlife promises a balance of new characters and old comforts, including appearances from the surviving stars of the 80s' classic. Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Up in the Air," "Juno"), "Ghostbusters:… READ THE REST
Watch this 1977 TV commercial for Star Wars focusing on siblings Luke and Leia's "forbidden love"
From this 1977 TV commercial for Star Wars: "Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in danger. In love. In Star Wars. No legendary adventure of the past could be as exciting as this romance of the future." Here's Hammill's response from a few years ago when someone asked him about the revelation in Return of the… READ THE REST
Get power on the go with this OtterBox Standard Power Bank for under $30
With all the devices we're carting around these days, a reliable, durable, fast power bank is practically essential to keep them running. Considering their place as one of the premier names in smartphone cases, it's no surprise that an OtterBox Power Bank would be able to survive the nicks and scrapes of everyday life. But… READ THE REST
Spend $30 for the over 1,000 courses in this StackSkills Unlimited training — and get a $30 rebate
"Never stop learning because life never stops teaching." We can throw quotes at you until we're all blue in the face, but we only do it because they're true. Henry Ford said learning keeps you young, which is also true because the day you stop coveting and chasing knowledge is the day you start slowly… READ THE REST
Blockchain could change the world. This $20 course package could show you how.
If you never hear word of Bitcoin ever again, it'll be too soon. But here's the thing. While the merits of cryptocurrency, as well as its long-term prognosis, may vary, you won't find many tech experts on the fence about the technology that makes crypto possible. No, the process of blockchain is not only at… READ THE REST