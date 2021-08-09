Watch this 1985 trailer for fabulous upcoming movies on Night Flight

Night Flight was a multi-hour block of television programming on USA Network that ran on weekends into the early hours of the morning. I was in college when it was in its heyday, and my friends and I would watch it until we couldn't keep our eyes open any longer. There was nothing like it on TV. It was much better than MTV. It had Peter Iver's New Wave Theatre, documentaries like DOA and Shellshock Rock (Northern Ireland punk bands in the late 1970s), and lots of cult movies. This promo from 1985 teases upcoming movies Night Flight was showing that year, including Andy Warhol's Dracula and Frankenstein, Go, Johnny, Go! (1959), Union City (1980, starring Debbie Harry), Medium Cool (1969), Rude Boy (starring The Clash), and Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains (1982)