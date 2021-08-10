A truck barrels through an insurance building, caught on video

A 51-year-old gentleman crashed his Chevy Silverado through a Michigan Farmers Insurance agency yesterday, causing extensive damage not only to Farmers, but to the Chinese restaurant next door. Fortunately the restaurant was empty, but one woman in the insurance office, who was not hurt, was at her desk just yards from the front door when the truck barreled through. She said it sounded like thunder, according to WZZM13.

"Oh my God, really?" you can hear her say on video captured by a security camera. "What just happened!?"

According to WZZM13, the accident is being investigated, but "police believe alcohol could be a factor in this crash."

And of course one can't help but wonder if the driver was insured.