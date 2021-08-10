A500 Mini: Commodore's 16-bit legend gets the classic console treatment

The West Chester trademark horcrux has been sufficiently reassembled1 to permit the A500 Mini, which joins the ranks of 8- and -16-bit era systems to get the classic console treatment. It'll come with 25 titles from legendary Amiga devs such as the Bitmap Brothers and Sensible Software, but is ultimately a general-purpose computer running an emulator in an Amiga-shaped box and you can put whatever games you like on it.

The A500 Mini comes with an authentic style two-button mouse and also includes an 8-button gamepad for those hoping for controller support. The retro console will ship with additional ports to allow fans to plug in a separate external standard PC keyboard for additional functionality and comes with in-game save and pause features to help players finish each of its classic titles.