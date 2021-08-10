A500 Mini: Commodore's 16-bit legend gets the classic console treatment

Rob Beschizza

The West Chester trademark horcrux has been sufficiently reassembled1 to permit the A500 Mini, which joins the ranks of 8- and -16-bit era systems to get the classic console treatment. It'll come with 25 titles from legendary Amiga devs such as the Bitmap Brothers and Sensible Software, but is ultimately a general-purpose computer running an emulator in an Amiga-shaped box and you can put whatever games you like on it.

The A500 Mini comes with an authentic style two-button mouse and also includes an 8-button gamepad for those hoping for controller support. The retro console will ship with additional ports to allow fans to plug in a separate external standard PC keyboard for additional functionality and comes with in-game save and pause features to help players finish each of its classic titles.

  1. But not enough, apparently, to use the word "Amiga". The "A500" has some encumbrances to note, too, such as a seemingly opportunistic trademark registration by retrogaming entrepreneur Paul Andrews (previously at Boing Boing).