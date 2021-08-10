DB Cooper mystery: new dig for evidence underway on Washington river bank

In 1971, "DB Cooper" hijacked a plane from Portland, Oregon and eventually parachuted into the Pacific Northwest wilderness with $200,000 strapped to his body. He was never seen again. The DB Cooper tale continues to thrive in popular culture while sparking a seemingly endless stream of theories about the mystery man's identity, whether he could have lived, and, if he did, his whereabouts. (The FBI stopped their investigation in 2016.) Now, a DB Cooper historian is digging for new evidence, literally.

On Friday, Eric Ulis and his team began excavating a 300-square-foot spot on the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington near where in 1980 a young boy stumbled upon three packets containing $5,800 of the ransom money. According to Ullis, authorities never checked this particular area.