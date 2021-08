Let's hope pathological liar, insurrectionist, and alleged sex pest Madison "Fun Rides" Cawthorn (R-NC) isn't so stupid that he thinks private citizen Barack Obama having a party with vaccinated friends is somehow similar to Sen. Ted Cruz leaving his constituents in Texas to freeze while he sunbathes in Cancun.

Cawthorn's probably clumsily trolling the libs, but his cheering conservative fan base should consider how they'll be represented the next time a disaster strikes in their state.