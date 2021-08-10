Andrew Cuomo, accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, today resigned as governor of New York. In a speech broadcast at midday, he said he was often with his daughters as he watched media coverage of accusations against him, and insisted he never intentionally disrespected a woman: "Your dad made mistakes, and he apologized."
New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigns
