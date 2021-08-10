One sushi and sashimi cookbook to rule them all

Jeffrey Elliot and Robby Cook's The Complete Guide to Sushi and Sashimi is a fantastic, step-by-step guide to making, you guessed it, sushi and sashimi.

After amassing so many books it should have been a crime in my teens, 20s, and 30s, I have spent my 40s giving them away. My general, and often ignored rule is: I am only allowed to buy physical cookbooks, books on magic, and graphic novels.

The graphic novels have to be given away, except for "select" titles that I can not live without.

Books still pile up, so when it comes to cooking something new I look for a guide that'll hopefully cover a lot of ground. Titles like 'The Complete Guide to Sushi and Sashimi' fit the bill, and when a good friend recommended it I grabbed a copy.

After learning to make rice, it is easy to follow the directions and refer to the MANY photographs Elliot and Cook have supplied.

If you want a great general guide to sushi and sashimi making, this is a fantastic place to start.

Now I have to avoid blowing $100s of dollars at the excellent local fish market, as we'll probably be adding sushi night to the many backyard bar-be-ques that have let us survive the pandemic.

The Complete Guide to Sushi and Sashimi by Jeffrey Elliot and Robby Cook via Amazon