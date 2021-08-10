Play "Space Invaders" against the UFOs from the leaked US military videos

"Earth is under attack. And the threat is very blurry."
Steven Jass and Peter Henningsen reprogrammed Space Invaders so your goal is to defend Earth against the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena seen in the leaked US military videos.
Remember last year's viral photo (seen below) of a nude man chasing a wild boar that had swiped a bag containing his laptop computer? Now, Busch model train company has turned the scene into a miniature plastic model set! Adele Landauer, the person who snapped the original photo, is not pleased. From The Guardian: Landauer… READ THE REST
Staff at at a nature reserve in Leningrad Oblas, Russia thought they were clever by disguising a wildlife camera as tree bark. It did not go as planned. Video below. Translation of the Nizhne-Svirsky Nature Reserve's Facebook post originally in Russian: Vandalism in the reserve! The black woodpecker decided that there should be no interference… READ THE REST
Prankster Brad Heasman painted "Welcome to Perth" in huge letters on the roof of his warehouse that's visible from planes landing at Sydney International Airport. For those unfamiliar with Australia's geogrpahy, Sydney is about 2,500 miles across the country from Perth. From Newshub: "There's always planes going overhead here so I have a little giggle… READ THE REST
