I borrowed a friend's gasoline-powered pressure washer to clean the mossy-covered bricks in my back yard. The machine was noisy and smelly and I had to keep refilling the tank, but I loved the results, so I bought an electric pressure washer (the Sun Joe SPX3200). It's superior in every way to the gasoline-powered washer. It's quiet and goes into idle mode when you release the trigger. It has five different nozzles, including one to spray soap. If you have never seen what a pressure washer can do, this subreddit will make you a true believer.
The joy of pressure washing
This cheap vacuum cleaner sucks (in a good way)
The Bissell Zing Canister (model 2156A) was inexpensive and it exceeded my expectations. It is bagless, quieter than any other vacuum cleaner I've owned, and has powerful suction. It's great for hardwood floors (I don't know how well it works on carpeting since we don't have any). READ THE REST
OXO Good Grips silicone potholder
This potholder from OXO is a padded fabric envelope with a knobby silicone sheet on one side, Nothing can slip from its grip. I even use it to open stubborn jar lids. READ THE REST
A better toilet plunger
Plunging a clogged toilet is hard work, but it's a lot easier when you have a horizontal grip. The Liquid-Plumr plunger has a grip that allows you to push down with a lot more force than a simple pole handle. READ THE REST
