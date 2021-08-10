A goldendoodle named Sparky Peanutbutter caught the zoomies during a backyard party in New Jersey, leading to quite a performance. He sped around from one end of the yard to the other, springing off furniture while doing a fast-motion meet-and-greet with the guests. But his crowning moment came when he ran up the side of a table, parkour style, immediately followed by a quick leap across the daybed. No need for entertainment when you've got a super-charged dog on the guest list.
This super excited dog manages a parkour move in front of delighted party-goers
