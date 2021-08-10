It looks like this cobra was planning to crawl into a box when it was surprised to see a cat in it. The cat defended its turf admirably, batting the cobra with lightning-fast paw swipes. After a few seconds, you can hear the snake mutter "fuck this" before slithering off.
Watch this housecat scare off an aggressive cobra
