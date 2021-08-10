Woman assaulted outside grocery store over Abolish ICE bumper sticker: "It's America, b*tch!"

In this video, recorded outside a grocery store in Oregon, a man is filmed yelling at another shopper, apparently because of an "Abolish ICE" political sticker on her car that displeased him. As the frightened woman continues filming, the man's wife approaches and escalates the confrontation, claiming that she is harassing them by trying to film the spiraling tirade. The wife begins body checking the woman filming and eventually goes all in, knocking her camera to the ground and physically assaulting her. Note that the couple's language is loudly abusive from the outset.

The International Business Times published a story about the incident, in which the victim claims to have suffered a concussion.