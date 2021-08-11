Antimasker Ted Cruz sends his kids to a private school with a mandatory mask policy

Texas senator Ted Cruz energetically opposes vaccine and Covid mandates. He even introduced legislation to ban mandates. On Monday Cruz told Foix News, "That means no mask mandates regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports. And I've introduced legislation, a bill to ban vaccine passports. This week, I'm introducing a bill to ban vaccine mandates, and this week I'm introducing a bill to end mask mandates."

Oddly enough, Cruz's children don't attend public school. They attend a tony private school in Houston, which requires masks regardless of government rules around Covid, or lack of them.

I name the school, but here's a screenshot of its face coverings policy, which states, "Due to the current situation in our community, all persons on campus will be required to have a face covering."

So, Senator Cruz, when are you going to remove your kids from this oppressive private school and place them in a public school where the delta flies free?

[image: Gage Skidmore]