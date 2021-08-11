Check out this rare photograph of a triplet galaxy

Via NASA:

A dramatic triplet of galaxies takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captures a three-way gravitational tug-of-war between interacting galaxies. This system – known as Arp 195 – is featured in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, a list which showcases some of the weirder and more wonderful galaxies in the universe.

Arp 195 is located approximately 763 million light-years away from Earth in the Lynx constellation. As opposed to your typical spiral galaxy, it's basically three different galaxies that are — as Astronomy.com puts it — "slamming into one another, pulling each other apart and morphing them beyond recognition as they interact." The American Astronomical Society tried to study the phenomenon of "evolutionary connection between nuclear starbursts and active galactic nuclei" as recently as 2019.

Hubble Spots Squabbling Galactic Siblings [NASA.gov]

Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton (Public Domain)