According to this clip (and various stories) they quickly notified listeners as pumping dance anthems rolled, turning the solemn accouncement into a banging drop. Can't wait for the Prince Andrew Has Been Detained For Questioning remix!
How BBC Radio 1 Dance announced the death of Prince Philip
