How BBC Radio 1 Dance announced the death of Prince Philip

Rob Beschizza

According to this clip (and various stories) they quickly notified listeners as pumping dance anthems rolled, turning the solemn accouncement into a banging drop. Can't wait for the Prince Andrew Has Been Detained For Questioning remix!

@morgibabey

british Radio absolutely nailing the prince Philip death announcement #fyp #techno #housemusic

♬ original sound – morgibabey