Type The Alphabet is a simple typing game that times how fast you can… type the alphabet. To make things harder, close your eyes.

The Guinness World Record for typing the alphabet is 3.37 seconds, held by SK Ashraf, but that includes making a space between each letter typed.

Meanwhile, RecordSetter.com deems Ryan Jones as the record holder with a time of 1.54 seconds on a typing game called Finger Frenzy.

