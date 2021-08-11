Latest incarnation of boy wonder Robin officially bisexual

Robin, the boy wonder, is bi in a new Batman series. Though just one of many Robins, technically speaking, Tim Drake is in the latest run from DC Comics and his beau is one Bernard Dowd.

The story goes … Robin had a "lightbulb moment" while fighting side-by-side with Bernard. After coming to his rescue as Robin, Tim later hits up Bernard's pad, and you can see the anticipation's building 'cause he hypes himself up, saying … "It's OK, Tim. You got this." When Bernard opens the door he's on the verge of asking out Tim on a date, but Tim interrupts with … "I'm really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I — I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out."

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened



A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

I had wanted to use the magnificent headline "Cock Robin" but sadly don't have time for the pirahnas today. Perhaps when Batman follows suit!