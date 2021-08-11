Madison Cawthorn says "fiction novel" 1984 describes our world today, and he's right

Madison "Fun Rides" Cawthorn (R-NC) wants everyone to know that "1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day."

I have a feeling Cawthorn never read 1984. It's also unlikely he knows George Orwell's political beliefs. The one thing Cawthorn's tweet has in its favor is that it's correct, only because he and his fellow GOP insurrectionists are making it so.

Many people responded to Cawthorn by pointing out the irony of his tweet, but he probably didn't read those, either.

Dear Madison, If you like George Orwell so much, here's a fun little comparison for you to consider. pic.twitter.com/DLL3ndCjJR — Ian (@IanMCohen) August 11, 2021

"Orwell, himself a democratic socialist, modelled the totalitarian government in the novel after Stalinist Russia and Nazi Germany.[2][3] Broadly, the novel examines the role of truth and facts within politics and the ways in which they are manipulated." https://t.co/2Q71kUEPSg — E.J. Kalafarski (@ejkalafarski) August 11, 2021