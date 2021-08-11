NordVPN is not only one of the most respected VPNs around. It's now an extra 20% off.

In today's web environment, it's easy to be cynical. Amid fear of breaches, hacks, and other blatant instances of outright theft on the regular, it's almost easier to assume that you will or already have been hacked and exploited than to think preventative steps are effective.

That's too dark, people. While the stories of rampant online thievery are never pleasant to hear, there are steps you can and should take to avoid becoming a victim. Investing in a worthy VPN service is one of them. As for worthy, there aren't many options out there with more pedigree or a more accomplished range of reliable service than NordVPN.

After nearly a decade on the beat, NordVPN has grown into one of the most decorated VPN providers anywhere. A regular presence on CNET's annual rundown of the Best VPNs of the Year, NordVPN has amassed stellar reviews from outlets like TechRadar, PC World, Trustpilot, as well as notching the very rare Outstanding rating from the trusted advisors at PCMag. That's all because NordVPN is a formidable combination of staunch security practices, wide-ranging functionality, and fast, reliable service for a reasonable price.

NordVPN users have access to one of the largest server networks offered by a VPN provider, with over 5,200 servers located around the globe in over 60 countries. No matter which of those nodes you choose to use, all NordVPN conduits to the web are heavily shielded with double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption to ensure users always remain anonymous while their data always remains safely hidden.

In addition to that fully protected web connection, NordVPN serves up high-speed connections and no data restrictions, so users will never be slowed by those increased levels of security. Meanwhile, that worldwide access also allows NordVPN users to get around annoying international content restrictions, so members can use their geo-locked Netflix, Hulu, and other local streaming services from anywhere in the world. Or they can stream content from other regions that are unavailable outside those far-flung areas.

And as a longtime protector of user data, NordVPN features tough defense measures like a kill switch that cuts your internet connection automatically if your personal details are ever in danger of being compromised. They also adhere to a strict no-logging policy, assuring no record of your online activities are ever collected so there's no fear they could ever fall into the wrong hands.

