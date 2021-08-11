Q-Nuts: "It's the Delta Variant, Charlie Brown"

TWO brand new Tom the Dancing Bug books are coming out this November: Tom the Dancing Bug Awakens; and Tom the Dancing Bug, Without the Bad Ones! You can reserve your copies by pre-ordering (at a lower price) today! RIGHT HERE AND NOW.

"The fact that Tom the bug can keep dancing in this day and age is a testament to Ruben Bolling's skills as a cartoonist!" –Seth Meyers

SIGN UP for Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, and lots of other stuff. #Fun! JOIN THE INNER HIVE.

YOU can also sign up for the new free Tom the Dancing Bug Newsletter.

PLUS you can follow @RubenBolling on the Twitters, and a Face Book, and perhaps some Insta-grams.