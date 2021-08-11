Red Cross nurse secretly injected saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine into as many as 8,600 people

In Berlin, a Red Cross nurse is suspected of injecting saline solution instead of the COVID-19 vaccine into as many as 8,600 people in the rural district of Friesland, Germany. From Yahoo! News:

While saline solution is harmless, most people who got vaccinated in Germany in March and April – when the suspected switch took place – are elderly people at high risk of catching the potentially fatal viral disease[…]

The motive of the nurse, who was not named, was not clear but she had aired sceptical views about vaccines in social media posts, police investigators said.