Matt Masters recorded anti-maskers threatening medical professionals who spoke at a school board meeting in Tennessee about the importance of wearing masks at school. The board voted in favor of making masks mandatory at public schools.

A mob of anti-maskers congregated in the parking lot and harassed one of the people who spoke at the meeting. "We will find you!" screamed one mob member repeatedly. "We know who you are!"

Anti-mask demonstrators heckle masked people (some of whom are Drs/nurses) leaving 08/10/21 #Williamsoncountytn #schoolboardmeeting following one man to his car and shouting "we will find you" & "we know who you are" @WilliamsonHmPg 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u8wbdfr3Xj — Matt Masters (@formvscontent) August 11, 2021

2/2 Williamson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. : "I am begging ya'll to be peaceful" -hundreds of protesters earlier-School board voted to require masks for elementary schools until 9/21/21. FPD also on site. #williamsoncountyschools #franklintn @WilliamsonHmPg pic.twitter.com/Mic8zfXFZC — Matt Masters (@formvscontent) August 11, 2021

[Image: Twitter/@formvscontent]