Watch insurrectionist Josh Hawley get savagely trolled by Dick Durbin

Senator Josh Hawley, who incited the rioters and Republican terrorists who attacked, gassed, and beat cops defending the Capitol on January 6, hoped he could make people forget his contempt for law enforcement when he called for the hiring of 100,000 new police officers yesterday.

But Senator Dick Durbin wasn't having any of Hawley's garbage. As soon as Hawley stopped talking Durbin stood up and said, "This has been an historic day in the Senate. We started by passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and now the Senator from Missouri is finally coming around to supporting the COPS program that was created by Senator Joe Biden."

The only thing missing from this video is Hawley's reaction shot.

Hawley:Let's put 100k new cops on the streets

Durbin:This has been an historic day in the Senate. We started by passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and now the Senator from Missouri is finally coming around to supporting the COPS program that was created by Senator Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/qtoGdsMEuA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2021

[image: The Good Liars]